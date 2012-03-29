TOKYO, March 29 Foreign investors sold a net 242.7 billion yen of Japanese stocks and 1.1356 trillion yen of Japanese bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Mar 18 - Mar 24 -242.7 -1,135.6 +955.0 Mar 11 - Mar 17 +287.5 -1,035.8r +1,089.8 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Mar 18 - Mar 24 -150.6 +349.5 -29.2 Mar 11 - Mar 17 -59.2r -722.2r -38.8 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: