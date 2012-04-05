TOKYO, April 5 Foreign investors swung back to net buying of Japanese stocks last week, purchasing a net 132.1 billion yen, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Foreigners had been net sellers of Japanese stocks the previous week after 12 weeks of net buying. Foreign investors also sold a record net 3.477 trillion yen in money market instruments last week, the most since the ministry started compiling the data in 2005. A ministry official said the high number was due to technical factors as investors sold instruments that matured last week. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Mar 25 - Mar 29 +132.1 +144.1 -3,477.1 Mar 18 - Mar 24 -243.7 r -1,134.7 r +955.0 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Mar 25 - Mar 29 -158.3 +762.4 -123.0 Mar 18 - Mar 24 -150.7 r +348.4 r -29.2 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: