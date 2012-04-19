April 19 Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds last week after large net selling in the first week of the new fiscal year, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They bought 762.4 billion yen ($9.4 billion) in foreign bonds after unloading a net 1.9037 trillion yen the previous week, which was the largest amount since early October. Foreign investors also turned net buyers of Japanese bonds last week, buying 144.1 billion yen's worth after selling 105.1 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Apr 8 - Apr 14 +202.8 +739.9 -2,251.0 Apr 1 - Apr 7 +53.6r -105.1 +3,220.0 Mar 25 - Mar 31 +132.1 +144.1 -3,477.1 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Apr 8 - Apr 14 -103.0 +116.3 +9.1 Apr 1 - Apr 7 -94.5r -1,903.7r -8.7 Mar 25 - Mar 31 -158.3 +762.4 -123.0 Note: - The "r" indicates a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: