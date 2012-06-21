TOKYO, June 21 Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares last week after eight straight weeks of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They bought a net 58.8 billion yen ($740 million) of Japanese stocks, after selling a net 187.2 b illion yen in the previous week. Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese bonds for the fourth week in a row, purchasing some 412.6 billion yen following the previous week's 476.6 trillion yen. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills June 10 - June 16 +58.8 +412.6 -1,149.2 June 3 - June 9 -187.2r +476.6r +340.8 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills June 10 - June 16 +41.1 +70.8 +19.4 June 3 - June 9 +45.3r -158.0r -31.9 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: