TOKYO, June 28 Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares last week for the second straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They bought a net 50.4 billion yen ($634 million) of Japanese stocks, after buying a net 58.8 b illion yen in the previous week, and eight straight weeks of net selling before that. Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese bonds following four weeks of net purchases, unloading some 313.9 billion yen. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills June 17 - June 23 +50.4 -313.9 +424.0 June 10 - June 16 +58.8 +476.8r -1,149.2 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills June 17 - June 23 +18.2 +869.7 +8.1 June 10 - June 16 +41.3r +73.0r +19.4 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: