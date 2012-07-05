TOKYO, July 5 Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese equities last week after two straight weeks of inflows, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They sold a net 50 billion yen ($626.61 million) of Japanese stocks after buying a similar amount the week before. Foreign investors bought 377.6 billion yen worth of Japanese bonds after net selling of 312.9 yen the prior week. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills June 24 - June 30 -50.0 +377.6 +782.1 June 17 - June 23 +50.0r -312.9r +424.0 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills June 24 - June 30 +20.6 +1,340.7 -55.8 June 17 - June 23 +18.2 +869.4r -5.6r Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: