TOKYO, Nov 25 Japanese investors bought a
net 1 trillion yen ($12.97 billion) of foreign bonds last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Friday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Nov 13-19 -77.2 -660.3
+737.4
Nov 6-12 -49.2r +297.1r +406.0
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Nov 13-19 +13.2 +1,005.1
-49.0
Nov 6-12 -76.6 -230.5r +6.0
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda)