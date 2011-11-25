TOKYO, Nov 25 Japanese investors bought a net 1 trillion yen ($12.97 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Nov 13-19 -77.2 -660.3 +737.4 Nov 6-12 -49.2r +297.1r +406.0

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Nov 13-19 +13.2 +1,005.1 -49.0 Nov 6-12 -76.6 -230.5r +6.0

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)