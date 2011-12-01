BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to restate its financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - non-reliance on previously issued financial statements or a related audit report or completed interim review
TOKYO Dec 1 Foreign investors sold a net 1.16 trillion yen ($14.94 billion)of Japanese bills last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Nov 20-26 -134.8 -259.1 -1,163.7 Nov 13-19 -76.2r -660.3 +737.4
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Nov 20-26 +13.7 -101.4 -12.6 Nov 13-19 +13.2 +1,001.4r -49.0
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
* Files for stock shelf of up to $1.0 billion - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: