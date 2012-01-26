GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
TOKYO Jan 26 Foreign investors bought a net 176.6 billion yen ($2.3 billion)of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Jan 15 - 21 +176.6 -363.0 +711.8 Jan 8 - 14 +139.8 +192.3 +11.2
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Jan 15 - 21 -76.1 +233.8 +77.6 Jan 8 - 14 -33.6 +920.0 -8.0
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.