TOKYO, July 20 Japanese investors bought a large
amount of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were
a net seller of Japanese stocks for three weeks in a row,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Friday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
July 8 - July 14 -133.8 -10.1 -861.1
July 1 - July 7 -3.2r -20.7 +1,536.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
July 8 - July 14 -56.1 +1,165.1 +21.8
July 1 - July 7 +10.3 +350.5r +31.2
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: