TOKYO, Sept 21 Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks last week for the second straight week after two weeks of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday. They bought a net 60.4 billion yen of shares in the week through Sept. 15, after net purchases of 65.9 billion yen in the previous week. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Sep 9 - Sep 15 +60.4 +521.7 -673.1 Sep 2 - Sep 8 +65.9 +265.6r +848.7r JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Sep 9 - Sep 15 -289.4 +64.4 +10.4 Sep 2 - Sep 8 -76.9 +787.0r +24.7 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: