TOKYO Aug 8 Japanese investors piled into foreign bonds in July, making their biggest net purchase in three years - providing early evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies are having the desired effect.

Japanese investors bought 3.482 trillion yen ($36 billion) of foreign bonds in July, the largest amount since August 2010.

It also marked the first net monthly purchase since January, as investors sought higher returns overseas after the Bank of Japan launched its massive bond-buying stimulus campaign.

Purchases of overseas assets could potentially weaken the yen, and give a tailwind to Japanese exporters, as Abe attempts to revive the world's third-largest economy through "Abenomics". But any impact on foreign exchange markets would be blunted if investors hedged their bond purchases.

The Japanese central bank stunned financial markets in April, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years.

The BOJ's aggressive easing has also lifted foreign investors' interest in Japanese stocks this year. They bought 960 billion yen of Japanese equities in July, its 10th straight month of net purchases.