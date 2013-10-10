By Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO Oct 10 Japanese investors sold a record
amount of foreign bonds on a net basis last week, offloading
nearly $23 billion worth, amid concerns over whether U.S.
lawmakers would reach a deal to raise the federal debt limit by
mid-October and avoid a historic default.
Japanese investors sold a net 2.226 trillion yen ($22.9
billion) in foreign bonds in the week through Oct. 5, Ministry
of Finance data released on Thursday showed.
That was the largest amount since the ministry began
collecting the data in 2005, and ended three straight weeks of
net buying totalling 1.77 trillion yen.
With pressure rising and no clear path forward for breaking
their fiscal impasse, President Barack Obama launched a series
of White House meetings with lawmakers on Wednesday to search
for a way to end a government shutdown and raise the borrowing
limit by Oct. 17.
If a deal is not reached by the deadline, the U.S. could
default on its debt, an outcome that is unthinkable for the
global economy.
"It's probable that some of the Japanese money got out of
Treasuries," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed income
at PineBridge Investments.
Japanese investors, including banks, pension funds and life
insurance companies, had 40 percent of their debt holdings in
U.S.-denominated bonds as of the end of 2012. Analysts say a
large chunk of them are in U.S. Treasuries.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit
their highest closing level in two weeks on Wednesday at 2.661
percent. Yields move inversely to prices.
By contrast, the 10-year Japanese government bond yield
stood at 0.655 percent, near a five-month low of
0.625 percent touched last week.
Tomoaki Shishido, a fixed-income analyst at Nomura
Securities, said the large selling by Japanese investors might
have had more to do with booking Treasuries-related losses in
the first half of Japan's financial year, than with the U.S.
government shutdown.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 76.3 basis points from
the end of March to Sept. 30.
"That probably reflected selling for the half-year book
closing at the end of September. Japanese investors typically do
some operations for accounting purposes at the end of March and
September," Shishido said.
"I don't think there is panic selling among Japanese
investors. Some people are selling the bonds that have interest
payments during later October to mid-November but most are
essentially stuck with what they've got," he added.
Foreign investors also turned net sellers in Japanese
equities, with 27.1 billion yen of outflows last week, after
fourth straight weeks of buying.