By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO May 21 Japanese and Chinese finance
officials will hold talks on June 6 in Beijing to discuss ways
to promote cooperation between the two countries and may
exchange views on the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB), Japanese officials said.
The talks mark the first bilateral finance dialogue since
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in late 2012 as diplomatic
relations have been strained between the two countries over the
wartime past and territorial disputes in the East China Sea.
Finance Minister Taro Aso, his deputies and bureau chiefs
will hold meetings with their Chinese counterparts during the
half-day event, the officials said on Thursday.
The two sides may discuss the AIIB if necessary, a Japanese
finance ministry source said.
"We will exchange views on macro economy and confirm our
cooperation on bilateral and multilateral levels," the source
said. "There's possibility that AIIB may be on agenda and we are
making arrangements in case the issue is taken up."
A total of 57 countries have joined AIIB as its founding
members, China has said. Among the Group of Seven (G7)
industrialized countries, the United States, Japan and Canada
remain absentees.
Washington has cautioned nations about joining the bank,
seen as a rival to the U.S.-dominated World Bank, citing what it
called a lack of transparency, doubts about lending and
environmental safeguards, and concerns over Beijing's influence.
Japan and China have held the finance talks four times since
their first meeting in 2006, aimed at deepening financial
cooperation.
