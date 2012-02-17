TOKYO Feb 17 China and Japan will begin
work this month to promote the direct exchange of their
currencies as trade between their two countries grows, the
Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
The bulk of trade between the world's second-largest and
third-largest economies is currently settled in dollars, due in
large part to financial regulations and market custom.
But more direct exchange of the yen and the yuan would lower
currency risks and settlement costs, and two governments agreed
in December to take steps to facilitate such trade.
The Nikkei said a bilateral working committee will look at
encouraging investment in banking systems, boosting the number
of foreign exchange dealers, as well as review regulations and
consider setting up an offshore yuan trading center in the Tokyo
foreign exchange market.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi will visit China on the
weekend to discuss bilateral financial cooperation and Europe's
debt crisis. China has become Japan's biggest export destination
and No.1 trading partner, taking over the United States.
The gradual relaxation on the use of the yuan in
international transactions has led to an increase of Chinese
trade now being settled in yuan.
Other countries including Britain, Singapore and Taipei are
seeking a share of the growing offshore yuan business, while
Chinese authorities push on with a series of initiatives to
internationalise the currency.
The committee, which will first meet in China, will be
comprised of officials from Japan's Finance Ministry, the
Financial Services Agency, the Bank of Japan and China's central
bank, the newspaper said.