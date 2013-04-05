TOKYO, April 5 Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators rose a preliminary 0.5 point in February
from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, in a
sign the economy is picking up momentum after emerging from a
recession last year.
The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, also rose 2.5 points
from January.
The Cabinet Office upgraded its assessment of the coincident
indicator, saying it is bottoming out.
