TOKYO, April 5 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 0.5 point in February from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, in a sign the economy is picking up momentum after emerging from a recession last year. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, also rose 2.5 points from January. The Cabinet Office upgraded its assessment of the coincident indicator, saying it is bottoming out. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at: