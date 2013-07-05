TOKYO, July 5 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 0.8 point in May from the previous month, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday, providing another evidence of a pickup in the economy. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 2.8 points from April. The Cabinet Office raised its assessment on the coincident indicator index, saying that it has entered an upward phase. The Cabinet Office changed the base year for the data to 2010 from 2005, revising past figures going back to January 1985 when the data series began.(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)