UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo's head of wealth and investment management to retire
June 1 Wells Fargo & Co said David Carroll, head of wealth and investment management, will retire after 38 years with the company.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 2.5 points in December from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, underscoring a view that the economy has already hit the bottom. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, gained 1.4 points from November. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at
June 1 Wells Fargo & Co said David Carroll, head of wealth and investment management, will retire after 38 years with the company.
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as short-seller target Asanko Gold Inc tumbled, offsetting a rebound in the shares of Element Fleet Management Corp.