TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 0.9 point in July from June, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, in a sign that the recovery in the economy is gaining more momentum. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.6 point from June. The government raised its assessment of the coincident indicator index, saying it showed that the economy is improving. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at: