TOKYO, Jan 11 - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 1.1 points in November from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, suggesting the economy lost momentum due to waning export demand. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.9 point from October. Details were as follows: ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOV OCT SEPT Leading Index +0.9 -0.3 -1.9 Coincident Index -1.1 +1.3 -0.9 Lagging Index +0.1 -3.0 +1.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at