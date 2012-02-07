TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 2.9 points in December from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday, as corporations looked to make up for production losses caused by flooding in Thailand . The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers made and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.6 points from November. The Cabinet Office said that the coincident index was starting to show signs of being in an upward trend. Details were as follows: --------------------------------------------------------------------- DEC NOV OCT Leading Index +0.6 +1.0 -0.1 Coincident Index +2.9 -1.1 +1.3 Lagging Index -0.3 +0.3 -3.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at