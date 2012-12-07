TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.9 point in October from the previous month, down for the seventh straight month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, adding more evidence that the economy, shackled by weak global demand, may have slipped into a recession. The Cabinet Office downgraded its view on the coincident index for a second straight month and said the index shows deterioration, suggesting Japan is in a recession. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.9 point from September. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at