Bank shares briefly drop after Trump breakup comment
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares of bank stocks cut gains sharply on Monday after a report from Bloomberg Television that U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks.
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 2.5 points in January from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.5 point from December. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at:
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares of bank stocks cut gains sharply on Monday after a report from Bloomberg Television that U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks.
BEVERLY HILLS, May 1 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that economic growth of three percent is achievable in the next two years as the Trump administration sets out to dramatically cut taxes.