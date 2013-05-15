TOKYO, May 15 Japanese consumer confidence improved in April, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting private spending will stay firm on expectations for the economy to continue improving. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 44.5 in April, up from 43.1 in March. The Cabinet Office had released the March index last month as 44.8 under a old survey methodology. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)