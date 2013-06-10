TOKYO, June 10 Japanese consumer confidence improved in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, pointing to firm private consumption on the back of government's stimulus measures. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, stood at 45.7 in May, up/from 44.5 the previous month. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)