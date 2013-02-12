TOKYO, Feb 11 Japanese consumer confidence improved in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, with its index rising for the first time in five months, indicating widening signs of economic recovery. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 43.3 in January, up from 39.2 in December. The Cabinet Office raised its view on the consumer sentiment index in light of the rise in the index. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)