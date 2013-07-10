TOKYO, July 10 Japanese consumer confidence slipped in June, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, indicating sluggish recovery in wages and employment may have hurt confidence. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 44.3 in June, down from 45.7 in May. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people. The survey also showed 83.9 percent of respondents expect prices to rise in the next 12 months, up from 83.1 percent in the May survey.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)