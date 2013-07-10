TOKYO, July 10 Japanese consumer confidence
slipped in June, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday,
indicating sluggish recovery in wages and employment may have
hurt confidence.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 44.3 in June, down from
45.7 in May.
A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.
The survey also showed 83.9 percent of respondents expect
prices to rise in the next 12 months, up from 83.1 percent in
the May survey.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)