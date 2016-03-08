TOKYO, March 8 Japan's consumer confidence fell
for a second straight month in February to a one-year low,
increasing the burden on policymakers attempting to boost
consumption and growth.
The index measuring consumer confidence fell 2.4 points from
January to stand at 40.1, suffering the fastest pace of decline
since October 2013 and hitting the lowest level since January
2015, Cabinet Office data showed on Tuesday.
"Consumer sentiment is stalling," the Cabinet Office said,
revising down its assessment from the previous month, when it
said sentiment was picking up moderately.
The ratio of households which expect prices to rise a year
from now fell 1.9 point from January to 77.4 percent, an
unwelcome development for the Bank of Japan, which is working to
raise consumers' inflation expectations.
The ratio of those who expect prices to fall stood at 6.8
percent, up 0.6 point, the survey showed.
The BOJ introduced negative interest rates in January in a
fresh drive to reflate the economy out of stagnation and help
accelerate inflation - now hovering around zero - to its
ambitious 2 percent target.
