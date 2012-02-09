TOKYO, Feb 9 Japanese consumer confidence
improved in January from the previous month, a Cabinet Office
survey showed on Thursday, but uncertainty over Europe's debt
problem and worries about the financial markets may hinder
steady recovery.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.0 in January, up from
38.9 in December.
The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of consumer
confidence, saying it showed signs of picking up. Previously, it
had said confidence was almost flat.
A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.
Following is a comparison with previous months:
JAN DEC NOV OCT
General households 40.0 38.9 38.1 38.6
The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)