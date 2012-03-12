TOKYO, March 12 Japanese consumer confidence worsened slightly in February from the previous month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, in a sign of uncertainty over whether the domestic labour market will improve as the economy recovers from last year's quake. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.5 in February, down from 40.0 in January. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Following is a comparison with previous months: FEB JAN DEC NOV General households 39.5 40.0 38.9 38.1 The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)