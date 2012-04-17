TOKYO, April 17 Japanese consumer confidence improved in March to its highest level in about a year, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, helped by hopes for support from post-quake reconstruction. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.3 in March, up from a revised 39.9 in the previous month and marking the highest since February 2011. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Following is a comparison with previous months: MARCH FEB JAN DEC General households 40.3 39.9 39.9 38.8 The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)