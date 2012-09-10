TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese consumer confidence
improved in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday,
but the outlook remained uncertain due to worries about the
economy.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.5 in August, up f rom
39.7 in July.
A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
Following is a comparison with previous months:
AUG JULY JUNE MAY
General households 40.5 39.7 40.4 40.7
The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.