China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO, Oct 10 Japanese consumer confidence rose in September, posting the first gain in four months, a government survey showed on Thursday, in a sign positive effects from the government's reflationary policies are being sustained. The Cabinet Office, which compiles the report, said the survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 45.4 in September, up from 43.0 in the previous month. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. The Cabinet Office raised its assessment on consumer sentiment, saying it is in an improving trend. Previously it said improvement was stalling.(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.