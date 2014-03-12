UPDATE 1-UK retail sales post biggest quarterly fall since 2010
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Adds reaction)
TOKYO, March 12 Japanese consumer confidence slipped in February, down for the third straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 38.3 in February, falling from 40.5 in January. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Adds reaction)
LONDON, April 21 Russian 10-year bond yields fell to three-year lows on Friday on expectations of a rate cut, although the rouble along with most other emerging assets was flat to weaker as the dollar and U.S. yields held off recent lows.