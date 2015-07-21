TOKYO, July 21 Sales at Japanese department
stores and convenience stores rose in June for a third straight
month, industry data showed, offering some relief to
policymakers worried about the fragile state of consumer
spending.
But the data underscored the patchy nature of the recovery
with department stores benefitting from a shopping spree by
Asian tourists, who have flocked to Japan to benefit from the
weak yen.
While policymakers have been cautiously optimistic on the
outlook for consumer spending, some analysts warn that the
rising cost of living could dent consumption ahead as the weak
yen pushes up import prices.
"I don't think consumption is that strong, hurt in part by
rising food and grocery costs," said Mari Iwashita, chief market
economist at SMBC Friend Securities.
"We've had bad weather in July too, so the outlook isn't
very good," she said.
Department store sales rose 0.4 percent in June from a year
earlier despite heavy rain and low temperatures that hurt demand
for summer clothing, data by the Japan Department Store
association showed on Tuesday.
Sales at convenience stores were also up 0.6 percent in June
on brisk demand for lunch boxes and made-to-order coffee,
separate data showed.
The increases are welcome news for the Bank of Japan, which
is counting on a rebound in consumer spending to make up for
weak exports and underpin a fragile economic recovery.
But the data also underscored a disparity between retailers
in big cities and those in regional areas, visited less by
overseas tourists.
Department store sales at 10 major cities rose 2.1 percent
in June, while those in other areas fell 3.1 percent, data
showed, a sign the benefits of premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus
policies have been slow to reach broader sectors of the economy.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)