* Cup noodle spending surges as consumers cut back
* Weak wage growth bedevils PM Abe's reflation project
* Policymakers stare down another year of economic worry
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese consumers can't get
enough of cup noodles, with spending on them surging by more
than a quarter over the past year. That sounds like good news,
but for a country still struggling to escape deflation it's a
worrying signal.
Weak consumer spending is fuelling speculation that Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will again delay a planned sales tax hike,
and Japan is expected to have dodged a recession at the start of
this year by the smallest of margins - helped by an extra 'leap
year' day in the January-March quarter.
Consumption, one of the few economic engines that fired when
Abe launched his "Abenomics" stimulus plan more than three years
ago, is faltering. And rising sales of cheap cup noodles is a
worrying sign that consumers have little confidence that
deflation is being banished.
"Consumers remain on guard against rising costs of food and
living, refraining from spending on other items, and they're
rebuilding savings spent during the last-minute buying spree,"
said Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief economist at Credit Suisse.
Cup noodles, costing as little as 180 yen ($1.65), are a
favourite for penny pinchers. Average monthly spending on cup
noodles surged 26.1 percent in January-March from a year
earlier, government data show - the fourth straight quarter of
double-digit growth.
Spending on noodles is growing at the fastest pace since Abe
took office in late 2012. At the same time, data shows
households are spending less on non-durable goods such as
utilities, education, recreation, transport and communications.
With private consumption accounting for roughly 60 percent
of the economy, this renewed frugality is a signal that Japanese
policymakers could struggle with yet another year of
disappointing growth and low inflation.
Policymakers are worried. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said this month that weakness is starting to show up in
consumer spending, but he expects a tight labour market to
support household spending in the future. In March, the
government lowered its assessment of private consumption due to
falling spending and weakening consumer sentiment.
NEAR-RECESSION
Data on Wednesday is forecast to show the economy grew at an
annualised rate of just 0.2 percent in January-March, after an
annualised 1.1 percent contraction at the end of 2015 - avoiding
recession with the help of an extra day from the leap year to
boost the numbers.
Private consumption is forecast to grow by just 0.2 percent
in the first quarter after falling 0.9 percent in the previous
three months.
Those sort of numbers are feeding expectations that Abe will
put on hold a plan to raise the sales tax hike to 10 percent
from 8 percent next April, although the government's top
spokesman denied a weekend report to that effect in the Nikkei
paper.
The planned increase has already been delayed once after an
increase to 8 percent from 5 percent in April 2014 hit
consumption and knocked the economy into recession.
When Abe launched his administration with bold promises to
shake Japan from its deflationary torpor, consumer sentiment
surged and shoppers splashed out on big-ticket items.
But now, opinion polls show a majority of voters are losing
faith in "Abenomics", as well as in the BOJ's radical monetary
stimulus, and consumer sentiment is weakening.
The main reason for the weak rebound in consumer spending is
sluggish wages, with nominal wages lagging broad price rises
caused by the 2014 sales tax hike.
Price-adjusted real wages have fallen for the past four
years. They look to have started to pick up gradually since last
summer, due mainly to slowing inflation reflecting lower oil
prices.
While household spending among high-income earners has held
steady after the sales tax hike, lower-income households have
reined in spending.
"People quickly realised that recent wage gains were not
likely to continue, and higher food prices put a lot of pressure
on the household budget," said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist
at Mizuho Securities. "Given the volatility in overseas
economies, I expect consumers to cut spending further. This will
limit gains in consumer prices."
And big Japanese manufacturers have offered much smaller pay
rises this year as their profits are squeezed by slowing demand
at home and abroad, and a stronger yen.
