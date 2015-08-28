Mexico's peso gains on France's Macron victory
MEXICO CITY, May 7 Mexico's peso strengthened on Sunday in international trading after former banker Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.
TOKYO Aug 28 Japan's consumer inflation remains in an upward trend when excluding the effect of last year's sharp oil price falls, a government official said on Friday.
The core consumer price index was flat in July from a year earlier, the first time it did not rise in more than two years, government data showed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON, May 7 The euro topped $1.10 for the first time in six months in early Asian trading on Monday, and riskier assets were expected to rally when other markets open, on relief that Emmanuel Macron had comfortably won the French presidential election.