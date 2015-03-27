* Feb nationwide core CPI +2.0 pct vs f'cast +2.1
* Stripping out tax hike effect, core CPI was flat yr/yr
* Household spending fell 2.9 pct in Feb yr/yr
* Jobless rate falls, job availability at two-decades high
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's annual core consumer
inflation ground to a halt in February, the first time it has
stopped rising in nearly two years, keeping the central bank
under pressure to expand monetary stimulus later this year.
Other data published on Friday didn't offer much solace with
household spending slumping even as job markets improved,
underscoring the challenges premier Shinzo Abe faces in steering
the economy toward a solid recovery.
While the Bank of Japan has stressed it will look through
the effect of slumping oil prices, the soft data will keep it
under pressure to expand stimulus to jump-start inflation toward
its 2 percent target.
Stripping out the effect of last year's sales tax hike, the
core consumer price index was flat from a year ago, moving
further away from the BOJ's price goal. The last time core CPI
did not rise was in May 2013, when it was flat.
"Core consumer prices may fall as much as 0.5 percent,
though they will hit bottom around July and rise toward the end
of this year," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp.
"The BOJ already expects oil price falls to put downward
pressure on consumer inflation, so today's data does not suggest
it will ease monetary policy again any time soon," she said.
The headline core CPI, which includes oil but excludes
volatile fresh food prices, rose 2.0 percent on-year in
February, short of a median forecast for a 2.1 percent rise,
government data showed.
The seventh straight month of slowdown came as little
surprise to BOJ officials, who have acknowledged that falling
fuel costs will keep inflation subdued for much of this year.
New BOJ board member Harada Yutaka, known as an advocate of
aggressive easing, said on Thursday the two-year timeframe for
inflation shouldn't be considered as rigid, signalling no
appetite for immediate action.
But any persistent cooling in inflation will hamper the
BOJ's battle to eradicate the deflationary mindset that crimped
growth for decades. Most analysts expect the BOJ to top up last
October's stimulus in the second half of this year.
JOBS, WAGES RISING
Household spending fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in February
to mark the eleventh straight month of declines, separate data
showed, as the hit from last year's tax hike lingered.
Policymakers expect the falling cost of gasoline and rising
wages to boost household spending in coming months and support a
tentative recovery.
In a sign of hope, many big companies plan to increase base
salaries with the jobless rate having fallen to 3.5 percent in
February, close to what analysts see as full employment.
Job availability stayed at a two-decades high in February,
and the number of non-regular employees fell for the first time
since comparable data became available in 2014 as more seekers
found permanent jobs, data showed.
Japan's economy emerged from last year's mild recession as
exports and factory output rebounded, although the recovery
remains fragile given sluggish household spending.
