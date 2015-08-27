* Nationwide July core CPI 0.0 pct vs f'cast -0.2 pct
* July household spending -0.2 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +1.3 pct
* BOJ sanguine for now, Kuroda says ready to act if needed
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's core consumer inflation
was flat in the year to July and household spending unexpectedly
fell, casting deeper doubt on the central bank's forecast that a
solid economic recovery will help accelerate inflation to its 2
percent target.
While the Bank of Japan has said it will look through the
effect of slumping oil costs on inflation, the weak figures will
keep it under pressure to expand its massive stimulus programme.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil
products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, was unchanged
in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday,
against a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent drop.
Separate data showed household spending fell 0.2 percent in
the year to July, confounding a median market forecast for a 1.3
percent rise and reinforcing concerns about the strength of
Japan's recovery.
Japan's economy shrank in April-June and analysts expect any
rebound in the current quarter to be modest as fears of China's
slowdown jolts markets, hurting exports and business sentiment.
Policymakers sound sanguine for now with BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda saying that China's slowdown is unlikely to hit
Japanese exports much and that oil price falls won't stop the
BOJ from achieving its price goal.
But Kuroda added that the BOJ is ready to deploy additional
stimulus if necessary to reflate the economy. Some lawmakers are
also calling for fresh fiscal spending to ease the offset the
effect of overseas headwinds.
The government, however, remains cautious of big fiscal
spending given Japan's massive public debt. The BOJ is also
reluctant to expand an already radical stimulus given its rising
costs, such as draining liquidity from the bond market.
