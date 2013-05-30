TOKYO May 31 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in April from a year earlier, marking the sixth straight month of declines, government data showed on Friday, underscoring the challenges the central bank faces in meeting its 2 percent inflation target.

The fall in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, matched a median market forecast, and followed a 0.5 percent year-on-year decline in March.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, compared with a market forecast for a 0.2 percent decline. They fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier in April.

For background on the data, see PREVIEW