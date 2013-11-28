TOKYO Nov 29 Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.9 percent in October from a year earlier, hitting a fresh
five-year high, government data showed on Friday, in a sign the
economy is making steady progress in beating deflation.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, matched
a median market forecast, data by the Ministry of Internal
Affairs and Communications showed.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.3 percent in October from a year earlier.
It was the first rise since October 2008.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.6 percent in November from a year
earlier, exceeding a median forecast for a 0.4 percent increase.
