TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's core consumer prices rose
1.2 percent in November from a year earlier, accelerating to a
fresh five year high, government data showed on Friday, marking
a steady progress towards beating 15 years of deflation.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food,
compared with a 1.1 percent increase expected by economists in a
Reuters poll, it showed.
That marked the fastest growth since 1.9 percent seen in
October 2008, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and
Communications showed.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.6 percent in the year to November, a
second straight month of gains and the biggest increase since a
0.7 percent increase in August 1998.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.7 percent in December from a year
earlier, matching a 0.7 percent increase expected by economists.
