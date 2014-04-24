(Repeats story to separate series of alerts)
TOKYO, April 25 Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a
leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 2.7 percent in
April from a year earlier, the fastest gain since 1992 as an
increase in Japan's sales tax drove up prices across the board.
The increase in the core consumer price index, which
excludes volatile fresh food prices but include oil products,
was slightly less than economists' median forecast for a 2.8
percent rise and followed a 1.0 percent gain in March.
Consumer price data for the Tokyo area is released one month
ahead of nationwide data. The Bank of Japan estimates that the
sales tax hike - to 8 percent from 5 percent effective April 1 -
will add 1.7 percentage points to Japan's consumer inflation in
April.
Nationwide core consumer prices in March rose 1.3 percent
from a year earlier, a 5-1/2 year high, data from the internal
affairs ministry showed on Friday, a sign the economy is
steadily emerging from 15 years of mild deflation.
That fell slightly short of a median market forecast of a
1.4 percent gain and followed a 1.3 percent increase in
February, which was the fastest rise since October 2008.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Edmund Klamann and Dominic Lau)