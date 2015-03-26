TOKYO, March 27 Japan's core consumer price index was flat in February compared with a year earlier when excluding the effect of last April's sales tax hike, government data showed on Friday, the first time since May 2013 that it has stopped rising.

The data could keep the Bank of Japan under pressure to ease monetary policy further with inflation moving further away from the central bank's 2 percent target.

