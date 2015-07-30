TOKYO, July 31 Core consumer prices in Tokyo fell 0.1 percent in the year to July, government data showed on Friday, marking the first year-on-year decline since April 2013.

The reading for the Tokyo core CPI, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate that prices were unchanged from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)