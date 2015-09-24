BRIEF-Air Lease increases unsecured revolving credit facility
* Air Lease Corporation increases unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.7 billion
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, marking the first year-on-year drop since April 2013.
The fall in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched the median market forecast for a 0.1 percent decline. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Files for offering of up to 17.9 million shares of class a common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qruO23) Further company coverage: