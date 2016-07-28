TOKYO, July 29 Japan's core consumer prices fell
0.5 pct in June from a year earlier, matching a decline last
recorded in March 2013, government data showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, was lower than economists'
median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual fall.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.4 percent in the year to June.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in July from a year earlier,
versus a 0.5 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)