TOKYO, Nov 25 Japan's core consumer prices fell
0.4 percent in October from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, that compares with economists'
median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual fall.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.2 percent in the year to October.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in November from a year
earlier, versus a 0.4 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
