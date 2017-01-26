(Repeats to attach to additional alerts) TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.3 percent annual fall. The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, was unchanged in the year to December. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in January from a year earlier, versus a 0.4 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)