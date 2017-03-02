TOKYO, March 3 Japan's core consumer price index
rose 0.1 percent in January from a year earlier, marking the
first year-on-year rise since December 2015, government data
showed on Friday.
The reading for the core CPI, which includes oil products
but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, compared with a
median market forecast for flat growth.
A separate, new index that excludes the effect of energy and
fresh food prices, but includes processed food costs, rose 0.2
percent in January from a year earlier, the data from the
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.
The ministry says the index, released for the first time on
Friday, is useful in tracking price trends because it strips
away one-off factors. It will continue to release on its website
the "core-core" CPI, which excludes energy and food
prices.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in February from a year
earlier, versus expectations for a 0.2 percent decline.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)